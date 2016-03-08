Roma, Dzeko in limbo: the Giallorossi's three ideas to lower his salary
22 April at 15:00Roma are looking to lower their wage bill due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and will ask Bosnian striker Edin Dzeko to consider lowering his salary, according to a report from Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Giallorossi have three ideas to present to the 34-year-old Bosnian forward, who is contracted to the Roman club until 2022. The first is to simply cut his salary by around 15%, which would also help to give an example to other teammates who may be asked to make a similar sacrifice, like Javier Pastore.
The second idea is to extend Dzeko’s contract until 2023 and spread out the costs of his salary, the report highlights. Finally, the third idea is to simply let him leave the club for free in the summer, in order to immediately save on all of his wages. This is unlikely, however, as it would be almost impossible to find a new club willing to pay him close to what he earns with Roma.
Apollo Heyes
