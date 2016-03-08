Roma, Dzeko: "It was important to get the win today..."

Edin Dzeko spoke to DAZN after the Empoli-Roma game, here is what he had to say: "We had struggled over the past few weeks but it was important to come back stronger which we did. It was an important win for us today as we have now won four straight games in all competitions. Empoli? They are doing well and they created chances. Di Francesco wanted me to help the team out which I think I did. I am also happy to have scored...".



