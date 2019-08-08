Roma, Dzeko leaves a hint about his potential move to Inter

10 August at 21:45
Edin Dzeko’s wanted move to Inter is no longer a mystery or theory. Despite the wall that Fonseca and Roma are trying to build around the player in the capital, the Bosnian striker continues to dream of a future in black and blue and today the striker has laid more breadcrumbs seemingly confirming his interest. The former Manchester City player has put four strategic likes on Instagram to some of the latest photos uploaded by Romelu Lukaku, Inter’s new number 9.
 
Dzeko’s likes have all been related to the transfer of the Belgian striker to Inter, in a move surely intended to signify his intentions of teaming up with Lukaku in Milan. Now it’s up to Inter to find the best way to convince the Giallorossi to part ways with the 33-year-old Bosnian, whether it involves a swap deal with estranged striker Mauro Icardi or simply a money only deal.
 
 
