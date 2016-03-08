Roma, Dzeko's operation is a success
07 October at 17:00Roma striker Edin Dzeko underwent surgery today at the Villa Stuart Clinic in Rome following an injury suffered against Cagliari yesterday, with the operation being officially announced by the Giallorossi via Calciomercato.com as a success.
The 33-year-old forward suffered a double fracture in the collision, with the club announcing that one of the two fractures was fixed by hand, whilst the other fracture required the positioning of a metal plate with screws. The Bosnian international was operated on by Professor Pesucci.
This means that the player will be forced to miss Bosnia’s upcoming games against Finland and Greece, both Euro 2020 qualifying matches.
Dzeko’s injury makes him the 8th Giallorossi player to be forced into recovery, as the club is currently undergoing yet another injury crisis, despite efforts from the management to fix the training ground and replace the team’s medical department.
Dzeko has scored five goals and provided two assists in the Giallorossi’s first eight games of the season in all competitions.
Apollo Heyes
