Roma destroyed Czech side Viktoria Plzen 5-0 this evening, with Edin Dzeko scoring a hat-trick and goals from Cengiz Under and Justin Kluivert completing the rout. Speaking after the game, Edin Dzeko gave his thoughts, after his first Champions League hat-trick:"I played in the Czech Republic there too, I scored some goals. It's my first hat trick in the Champions League, I'm happy.""The retreat did us good, we got together and we said that this was not good. We are not even close to our maximum, but winning these three games gives us confidence before the break. But we must give everyone more.""Yes I like playing many balls (laughs).""In the Champions League the games are all difficult, we have three points with four games to play. With the CSKA the next two are very important."