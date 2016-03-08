Roma, Dzeko: ‘The retreat did us good; I’m happy’
02 October at 23:13Roma destroyed Czech side Viktoria Plzen 5-0 this evening, with Edin Dzeko scoring a hat-trick and goals from Cengiz Under and Justin Kluivert completing the rout. Speaking after the game, Edin Dzeko gave his thoughts, after his first Champions League hat-trick:
What happens when you see Viktoria Plzen? Another hat-trick ...
"I played in the Czech Republic there too, I scored some goals. It's my first hat trick in the Champions League, I'm happy.”
What happened in these last three games?
"The retreat did us good, we got together and we said that this was not good. We are not even close to our maximum, but winning these three games gives us confidence before the break. But we must give everyone more.”
Today you were a great offensive force ...
"Yes I like playing many balls (laughs).”
Did you expect the defeat of Real Madrid with CSKA?
"In the Champions League the games are all difficult, we have three points with four games to play. With the CSKA the next two are very important.”
