Roma, Dzeko: 'Van Basten type goal? Yes but I scores better ones...'

Edin Dzeko scored the winning goal for Roma as they ended up beating Torino by a 0-1 score line. Here is what he had to say to Sky Sport after the game:



" Big time goal? Well it was a great cross and I then finished it off well. Van Basten type goal? Yes you could say that but I have scored nicer goals in my career. Torino? They did well, it isn't easy to play here and they played a good game. We have to do better but we are happy with the win clearly. Kluivert? He did very well and that cross was perfect. Physical condition? Well we knew it wasn't going to be an easy game since they are a good side and they play physical. It was very hot too today so that didn't help. Chelsea goal? Yes this was another one of my best goals. We have to continue like this surely and we are happy with the win...".