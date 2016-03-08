Roma, Dzeko: 'We are not favorites for fourth place'
20 December at 23:10Edin Dzeko, Roma striker, spoke to Sky Sport on the immediate eve of the match between the Giallorossi and Fiorentina:
"We don't think we are favorites for fourth place. We are doing well and we just want to continue like this, today is difficult and Fiorentina with the players it has should be higher in the standings".
"We are fine, but it is the last game before the break and we must give 100% to win. The absences of Ribery and Chiesa are important but I don't think they change a lot: they are aggressive, they run and here in Florence it is always difficult. We think about us, we play our game and we hope it will end well ".
Anthony Privetera
