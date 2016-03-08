Roma, €80 million is Zaniolo’s real worth
20 November at 19:00Italian Serie A giants AS Roma’s highly-rated midfielder Nicolò Zaniolo is said to be worth around €80 million, as per Leggo cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 20-year-old is being highly-rated in the football community and has attracted interest from different clubs in Italy and abroad.
It was reported recently that English Premier League outfit Manchester United’s scouts observed Zaniolo’s performance in the Italy’s 9-1 win against Armenia where the creative midfielder had an outstanding outing, scoring two goals and providing an assist as well.
As per the latest report, Zaniolo is said to be worth around €80 million and looking at his age and talent, the fee is quite justifiable.
However, for Roma, he can bring some serious financial gains as the Rome-based club signed him for just €4.5 million in the summer of 2018 from Inter Milan’s U19 team.
Zaniolo has represented his current club in 52 matches in all competition where he has scored 11 goals and provided three assists.
