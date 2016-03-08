Roma, EDF: 'We had to be stronger mentally...'

Roma played against Atalanta earlier today in the Serie A as the game finished 3-3. Roma had a 3-0 lead but Atalanta incredibly came back as they ended up earning a point for their efforts. Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco spoke to Sky Sport after the game, here is what he had to say about this result:



'Result? Well we started the game off very well and we surely had the right approach. We knew Atalanta were going to attack us right from the get go so we wanted to counter-attack them and it worked pretty well. Even if our first half was great, we were the opposite in the second half. It's incredible that the same players can put in such different performances from one half to the other. We needed to be better and stronger mentally since it isn't acceptable to throw away a 3-0 lead like this. Atalanta deserve a lot of credit but we weren't good either. We have to be much more consistent in weeks to come that's for sure...'.



