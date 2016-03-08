Roma, El Shaarawy contract renewal more complicated than expected

Stephan El Shaarawy and Roma a little further away on agreeing a new deal for the Egyptian than they were a couple of weeks ago. As the Corriere dello Sport writes, Ranieri’s decision to replace El Shaarawy following his dressing room altercation with Edin Dzeko has not gone down well with the Pharaoh. 

 

Furthermore, there is a disagreement in monetary terms. While El Shaarawy wants to be treated as a key player, earning more than his current €2.5m per season, Roma do not feel that they will be able to increase his current deal without the income that Champions League football generates, and so until they know whether or not they will receive this. The negotiations become hard.

