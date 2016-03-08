Roma, El Shaarawy reveals his target for the season
14 March at 17:45Roma forward Stephan El Shaarawy is currently the club's leading goalscorer this season with nine goals. The Giallorossi have suffered from somewhat of a goal drought and, with much change taking place off the pitch, the Roman side will likely have to wait until next season before most of their problems are suitably resolved.
Speaking on his season so far and his target for the remainder of the year, El Shaarawy said:
"The 9 goals are important; I wanted to reach double figures but the most important thing was the continuity, which I missed out on for a bit. I played more, with more physical condition. There are still two months left and I have to stay focused and try to do the best for myself and for the team."
