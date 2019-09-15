Roma, Embarrassment for Veretout on Instagram: 'Now minds to Champions League'

16 September at 13:30
Despite his great performance yesterday in Roma’s 4-2 victory over Sassuolo, Jordan Veretout was left confused as seen on his Instagram following the game.
 
The French midfielder posted a photo on Instagram celebrating the win with the caption:
 
"A great debut at the Olimpico, it was all beautiful. Now minds to the Champions League.”
 
A few hours the 26-year-old midfielder corrected the post to say the "Europa League".
 
Veretout arrived this summer from Fiorentina on a loan deal with an obligation to buy, with Giallorossi coach Paulo Fonseca identifying him as a key player in the transfer window.

 

Apollo Heyes

