Roma enquire for Monaco forward Rony Lopes

10 August at 12:30
Roma sporting director Gianluca Petrachi has reportedly made an enquiry into the availability of AS Monaco's 23-year-old Portuguese forward Rony Lopes.

The former Manchester City man is being watched very closely by the Giallorossi but Sevilla are also said to be keen.

Lopes is one of the names on the shortlist for Roma's attack, coming into the final weeks of the market, alongside Sevilla's Wissam Ben Yedder, Real Madrid's Mariano Diaz, Juventus' Gonzalo Higuain and Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi.

