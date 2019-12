Roma evaluate three candidates for Dzeko’s backup

Italian Serie A giants AS Roma are evaluating the names of three candidates as a backup for first-choice striker Edin Dzeko.The 33-year-old is having an impressive season in front of the goal but has no real backup in the squad, largely due to an unsuccessful beginning to on-loan striker Nikola Kalinić’s time in Rome who has clearly struggled at his new club. As per the latest development , the hierarchy of the clubs are evaluating the names of SPAL’s Andrea Petagna, Inter Milan’s Andrea Pinamonti and Real Madrid’s Mariano Diaz for this purpose and are likely to make a move in the near future.