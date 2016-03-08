Roma evaluate three candidates for Dzeko’s backup
16 December at 12:55Italian Serie A giants AS Roma are evaluating the names of three candidates as a backup for first-choice striker Edin Dzeko.
The 33-year-old is having an impressive season in front of the goal but has no real backup in the squad, largely due to an unsuccessful beginning to on-loan striker Nikola Kalinić’s time in Rome who has clearly struggled at his new club.
As per the latest development, the hierarchy of the clubs are evaluating the names of SPAL’s Andrea Petagna, Inter Milan’s Andrea Pinamonti and Real Madrid’s Mariano Diaz for this purpose and are likely to make a move in the near future.
