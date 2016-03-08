Roma evaluating three players to bolster defensive unit

Italian Serie A giants AS Roma are evaluating as many as three players in order to bolster their defensive unit for this season and beyond, as per Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.



The Rome-based club have been going through a really good campaign where they are currently placed on the fourth position of the league table with 35 points after 18 matches.



To keep their performance graph high, Roma’s hierarchy are eager to bolster the defensive unit of the squad and as per the latest report, they are evaluating as many as three players for this purpose.



The report stated that those players are league rivals Hellas Verona’s right-back Davide Faraoni and Croatian club Dinamo Zagreb’s duo of centre-back Josko Gvardiol and left-back Mario Nikolic.



It is believed that Roma’s top-tier management is taking their time to complete these transfers as some deals might complete in the summer transfer window.



For more updates, please visit our home page.

