However, they are not the only side interested in Under, who arrived at Roma two summers ago. The likes of Arsenal and Tottenham have also expressed their interest, and thus it will be a tough fight for any club to land the player.

​According to the Daily Star, Everton have set their sights on Roma's winger Cengiz Under. In fact, the Toffees are reportedly ready to present a €27m offer for the winger.