Roma eye Borussia Monchengladbach goalkeeper as Alisson replacement
02 July at 13:55CalcioMercato can exclusively understand that Serie A giants Roma are looking at Borussia Monchengladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer as a replacement for Alisson this summer.
29-year-old Sommer joined Bundesliga outfit M.gladbach from Swiss club Basel in the summer of 2014 and has become an important part of the club; and the Swiss national team too. He has appeared in all three of Switzerland's games in the ongoing FIFA World Cup and has helped them reach the knockout round of the competition.
CalcioMercato understand that Roma see Sommer as a possible replacement for Alisson, who is likely to depart this summer.
Whilst the trio of Real Madrid, Chelsea and Liverpool have drawn links with the Brazilian, Roma have already drawn a list of goalkeepers who can replace the former Internacional stopper.
Sommer is now said to be a priority and the giallorossi could make a move for the player, who is valued at 30 million euros.
