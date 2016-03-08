Roma eye Everton’s Kean, figures and detail of the operation
15 November at 11:45Italian Serie A giants AS Roma are interested in singing English Premier League outfit Everton’s newly-signer striker Moise Kean, as per Il Messaggero cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 19-year-old is struggling to adjust to life in the Premier League after moving from Serie A giants Juventus in the summer for a reported fee of €27.50 million.
It is believed that after having a slow start, Kean himself does not want to stay in England and is ready to return to Italy where he can play more regular football.
As per the latest report, the Rome-based club are interested in the Italy international who ticks a lot of boxes which the hierarchy of the club have in order to sign a striker—first of which is that the ideal candidate should not be over the age of 27.
The report further stated that Kean’s agent Mino Raiola has an excellent relationship with the Roma’s hierarchy and he will facilitate the deal either in January or in the summer.
It is believed that Everton will let go the striker for a transfer fee in the region of €30 million.
