Roma eye Mandzukic as Dzeko’s deputy
22 November at 11:45Italian Serie A giants AS Roma have shown interest in signing league rivals Juventus’ veteran striker Mario Mandzukic in the January transfer window, as per the Republic cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Croatia international has been linked with a move away from the Turin-based club after losing his spot in the starting XI following the arrival of manager Maurizio Sarri in the summer.
As per the latest report, the Rome-based club have identified Mandzukic as one of the four possible targets as a backup for the first-choice striker Eden Dzeko.
The other three targets are Everton’s Moise Kean, Gremio’s Pepe and Benfica’s Haris Seferović.
Mandzukic has been with the Old Lady since the summer of 2015 when he moved from Spanish La Liga outfit Atletico Madrid for a reported transfer fee of €23 million.
Since then, the 33-year-old has represented his current club in 162 matches in all competition, scoring 44 goals and providing 18 assists.
