Roma eye move for former Juventus target
17 June at 12:25Serie A giants Roma are reportedly eyeing a loan move to sign Sassuolo star Domenico Berardi and will look to make the move permanent next summer.
Berardi used to be one of the most wanted young players in Italy not long ago, but has faded off over the last two seasons. He could score only four times and assisted only twice in 31 appearances for the neroverdi.
Corriere dello Sport report that Eusebio di Francesco really likes Berardi from his days as the Sassuolo boss and is working on a loan deal to bring him to Roma.
While Roma will look to make the deal permanent once the loan deal ends, young Mirko Antenucci could be involved in a possible deal.
Berardi's agent has previously told that he has met with Roma previously.
For more transfer news and updates, click here
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments