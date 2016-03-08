Roma eye move for Milan’s Piatek in January
31 December at 14:40Italian Serie A giants AS Roma are eyeing a move for league rivals AC Milan’s striker Krzysztof Piatek in the January transfer window, as per La Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Rome-based club have been in the market to sign a player who can prove to be a backup of first-choice striker Edin Dzeko.
For this purpose, as per the latest report, Roma’s hierarchy have now turned their attention towards Piatek and are looking to make a move for him in the mid-season transfer window.
The Poland international has been linked with a move away from the Milan-based club in order to get first-team football regularly after the arrival of veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimović.
Piatek has been at Milan since January 2019 when he moved from league rivals Genoa for a reported transfer fee of €38 million.
Since then, the 24-year-old has represented his current club in 38 matches in all competitions, managing to score 15 goals along with providing a solitary assist.
