Roma eye Real’s Mariano Diaz to reinforce attack in January

23 December at 09:55
Italian Serie A giants AS Roma are eyeing a move for Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid’s out-of-favour striker Mariano Diaz in the January transfer window, as per Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.

The 26-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Madrid-based club since the summer transfer window after the arrival of Luka Jovic from German Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt for a reported transfer fee of €60 million.

As per the latest report, the Rome-based club’s hierarchy have identified Diaz as a perfect candidate to be a backup of first-choice striker Edin Dzeko and are looking to make a loan move for him in the January transfer window.

The report further stated that the Italian club are also willing to bear the player’s salary of €4.5 million per season.

However, it is believed that a lot will be depending on the situation of on-loan striker Nikola Kalinić who is struggling in the Serie A and there have been reports that he will be sent back to his parent club Atletico Madrid in the mid-season transfer window.

