Roma eye signing of Everton’s Kean on loan in January
10 December at 12:45Italian Serie A giants AS Roma are looking to sign English Premier League outfit Everton’s out-of-form striker Moise Kean on loan in the January transfer window, as per il Messaggero cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Rome-based club are clearly struggling on the attacking front, especially if there is an absence of veteran striker Edin Dzeko.
As per the latest report, Roma’s hierarchy have identified Kean as a perfect fit for the club and are looking to make a move for him in the upcoming transfer window.
The report further stated that the club’s move is depending on the possible departure of veteran winger Diego Perotti.
The Italy international is currently struggling to adjust to life in the Premier League after moving in the summer from Serie A giants Juventus for a reported transfer fee of €27.5 million and has only managed to score a single goal in 11 league appearances for his new club.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments