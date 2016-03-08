Roma face competition from Everton for long-time Arsenal and Liverpool target
08 July at 22:30The latest reports from the English media suggest that Everton have joined Roma in the race for long-time Arsenal and Liverpool target Emil Forsberg.
Forsberg, of Red Bull Leipzig of the German Bundesliga, has recently finished his World Cup campaign with the Swedish national team; having exited at the hands of England in a 2-0 quarter-final defeat on Saturday evening.
Now, Forsberg future with Leipzig is in doubt, with Everton and Roma leading the charge for the talented attacking midfielder. Deployed as either a winger or a central attacking midfielder, the Swede is versatile and has been a target of top clubs for some time now.
He failed to impress as much as was expected at the World Cup, though he did score the winner in Sweden’s Round of 16 game against Switzerland after a lucky deflection.
Now, the player and his current club must decide what the best next move is; will he be playing in Serie A or the Premier League this season? Or will he remain in the Bundesliga with Leipzig?
