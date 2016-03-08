Roma face competition from two Premier League sides for Manchester United's Smalling
04 March at 13:00Roma are incredibly keen to redeem English defender Chris Smalling but are now facing strong competition from two Premier League sides, according to a report from Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how Carlo Ancelotti has identified the 30-year-old defender as a good fit for Everton, who are in need for more strong defensive options if they want to finish in the top half of the Premier League table. The Italian coach remembers Smalling’s performance with Roma whilst he was in charge of Napoli.
The other Premier League side interested in Smalling is North London side Tottenham, the report continues. Coach Jose Mourinho appreciates the qualities of the player, who previously played under him at Manchester United. Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen seems likely to leave on a free transfer this summer, creating space in the department.
Smalling has impressed at Roma across his 28 appearances so far this season.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments