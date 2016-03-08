Roma facing uphill task in pursuit of Gonzalo Higuain

Italian Serie A giants AS Roma are facing an uphill task in pursuit of signing striker Gonzalo Higuain from Juventus.



As per Corriere dello Sport, the Rome-based club are interested in signing the Argentina international but are having a difficult time in reaching an agreement as former Real Madrid striker currently earns €7.5 million per year, a salary which will be a step too far much for a club like Roma.



However, the report suggest that the Giallorossi are still hopeful of reaching an agreement where Higuain will earn €4.5 million per year and he will also receive a severance package from his current club Juventus.



Higuain’s career with the Turin-based club has been under cloud ever since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid in the summer of 2018.



Following that move, the former Napoli striker spent the previous season with first AC Milan and later with English Premier League outfit Chelsea.

