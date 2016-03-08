Roma fall back on Juventus defender as Lovren talks hit snag

16 August at 14:35
Serie A giants Roma are now back in for Daniele Rugani as their talks for Dejan Lovren have now hit a snag.

The giallorossi did sign Gianluca Mancini from Champions League debutants in Atalanta earlier this summer, but they've looked at signing another centre-back. They were in talks to sign Toby Alderweireld, but those attempts at Tottenham failed. 

Gazzetta dello Sport claim that while Roma and Liverpool had found the agreement on the basis of a 3 million euros interest-bearing loan with a redemption obligation of 12 million euros on reaching twenty presences, Lovren had also agreed to reduce his salary from the current 4.2 million euros per season received from the Reds to the 3.2 million proposed by the Giallorossi. 

The crux of the dispute, which blew up the deal, was the player's request to insert a 1 million euros bonus into his contract. 

Because of this, Roma ​can reopen the track that leads to Daniele Rugani. ​Negotiations with Juve remain difficult. The Bianconeri would like to sell the player outright, but Roma don't want to pay more than a 5 million loan with a permanent fee set at 25. 

Despite the arrival of Mert Çetin (medical examinations underway at Villa Stuart), the Giallorossi need a signing to settle their defense.

