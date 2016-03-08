Roma fan kicked out of press box for racially abusing Bologna striker Musa Barrow on Friday
10 February at 15:30A Roma fan was kicked out of the Stadio Olimpico during the Giallorossi’s 3-2 defeat to Bologna on Friday after racially abusing Bologna striker Musa Barrow, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the unnamed Roma fan was kicked out of the press box after shouting the racist insults towards the 21-year-old Bologna forward. The fan made racist comments towards the player during the second half of the game and was reported by journalists and club staff.
The Roma fan, the report continues, entered the stadium with a ticket for the Monte Mario part of the stadium, before entering the press box thanks to a friend of his, who is a journalist. The elderly freelance journalist, who usually reports on politics, who gave his pass to the fan will no longer be granted entry by Roma, who heavily condemn the incident. Barrow scored two goals to secure the three points for the Rossoblu.
Apollo Heyes
