Roma fans attack Pallotta after Conte's refusal: 'Get out of here!'

James Pallotta's last words and Antonio Conte's refusal have infuriated the Roma fans once again. During the night a banner was hanged in Trigoria and later removed by the club. Words of dissatisfaction, with yet another direct attack at the owner of the club who has not appeared in the capital for a long time.



Words that ask the immediate departure of Pallotta from the club, with the American billionaire absent from Rome for exactly a year and accused of having a minimum interest in the club: "A thousand illusions and a net refusal to summarize your project. Get out of here!".



