Roma fans attack Pallotta after Conte's refusal: 'Get out of here!'

09 May at 12:50

James Pallotta's last words and Antonio Conte's refusal have infuriated the Roma fans once again. During the night a banner was hanged in Trigoria and later removed by the club. Words of dissatisfaction, with yet another direct attack at the owner of the club who has not appeared in the capital for a long time.

Words that ask the immediate departure of Pallotta from the club, with the American billionaire absent from Rome for exactly a year and accused of having a minimum interest in the club: "A thousand illusions and a net refusal to summarize your project. Get out of here!".

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Roma
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.