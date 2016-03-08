Roma fans fear worst as Arsenal line up Monchi as technical director

According to what has been reported by reliable BBC Sport Arsenal source, David Ornstein, the Gunners are lining up Roma's sporting director Monchi as their new technical director - after the club look to finally bring one in.Ornstein reports that Monchi is among the names shortlisted and that Francis Cagigao will succeed Sven Mislintat as the club's head of recruitment. Mislintat has left for unknown reasons, with some quoting frustration at a lack of funds and others suggesting a diminished role left him weary.Regardless, Arsenal look to reunite Monchi and Unai Emery, who worked together at Sevilla - as well as giving Cagigao, who almost had Messi signed for Arsenal when he was a teenager, a bit more power in the scouting and recruitment process. Arsenal look to be building for the future and are still pursuing the loans of Denis Suarez and, as reported by Ornstein, one other player - thought to be a replacement for the injured Hector Bellerin, who has suffered an ACL injury and is likely to be out until the 2019/20 season.

