Roma fans don't seem very happy about the arrival of Robin Olsen as he was acquired to replace Brazilian star Alisson who was sold to Liverpool. Here is what a Roma fan had to say on the matter (Cesare Cremonini) via Gasport: "He is a giant but Alisson was a star. Olsen doesn't come from a big club but even so, he has done well with the Swedish national team. He seems to be pretty consistent but let's see how this transfer goes. It will be difficult to replace Alisson as many Roma fans aren't too happy...".