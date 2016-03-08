Roma fans make offensive graffiti against Kolarov

02 February at 11:45
Roma fans wrote an offensive graffiti agaisnt Aleksandar Kolarov, following the club's 7-1 thrashing at the hands of Fiorentina in the Coppa Italia recently.

While Kolarov did score a goal for the giallorossi but tensions are running high at the club and the fans are not happy at all. 

 
The graffiti that was made near his home following the defeat to the La Viola and it said: "get off your high horse" & "Kolarov is a Croatian s***!"

 

