Roma fans make offensive graffiti against Kolarov
02 February at 11:45Roma fans wrote an offensive graffiti agaisnt Aleksandar Kolarov, following the club's 7-1 thrashing at the hands of Fiorentina in the Coppa Italia recently.
While Kolarov did score a goal for the giallorossi but tensions are running high at the club and the fans are not happy at all.
#ASRoma Ultras unhappy with Aleksandar Kolarov after their Coppa Italia exit. Graffiti has appeared near his home with messages including "get off your high horse" & "Kolarov is a Croatian s***!" (He's Serbian) pic.twitter.com/bC4kelrUbe— Adam Digby (@Adz77) February 2, 2019
The graffiti that was made near his home following the defeat to the La Viola and it said: "get off your high horse" & "Kolarov is a Croatian s***!"
