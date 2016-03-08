Roma fans show banner to support Ranieri - watch

03 May at 12:05

Roma fans back Claudio Ranieri and believe he is the right person to conduct the Giallorossi to the fourth spot in Serie A. A placement that would mean Champions League football for the Capitolines.

When the players arrived in Trigoria this morning, they found a banner to support their manager. The banner read: "You returned home to guide your legion after conquering the Albion's land. Romans are with you".



Ranieri thanked his fans during today's press conference: "I want to thank my lads. I am a loyal person, I hope other teams won't do what they did in the past". Lazio and Atalanta play today and Roma fans are afraid that Lazio supporters will ask their players to lose in order to give an advantage to a direct rival of the Giallorossi for the Champions League.

