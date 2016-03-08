Roma, Fazio and Pau Lopez expected to return against SPAL
09 December at 17:15Roma goalkeeper Pau Lopez is expected to return for the Giallorossi’s upcoming league game against SPAL on Sunday, with defender Federico Fazio also expected to make his return, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 24-year-old Spanish goalkeeper was forced to miss the Giallorossi’s goalless draw against Inter last week due to muscular problems, although now he is making a strong recovery. 32-year-old Argentine defender Federico Fazio is also set to return for the Roman club this weekend, following on from some adductor problems that kept him out of the game against the Nerazzurri last week.
However, the report continues, 20-year-old Dutch forward Justin Kluivert is still in doubt to play against SPAL, still suffering from some thigh issues. The Roman club are slowly leaving their injury crisis, important as the club look to remain in the top four in the league table over the winter break.
Apollo Heyes
