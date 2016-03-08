Roma, Fazio: ‘Our defence is crucial to doing well in all competitions’
25 August at 17:00After defeating Torino 1-0 last weekend, Roma face Atalanta on Monday evening at the Stadio Olimpico. Federico Fazio, Roma defender, has spoken to Sky Sport ahead of the match against the Bergamo side.
“Defense strong point? Yes, we were good at not taking a goal with Torino but the whole team has been. to defend is our attacker, our defence must be the strength of this team, the one that makes you get far in all competitions. We started well, but we have to continue like this in all the departments.
The last negative precedent with the Atalanta, we have to change this year and start an exciting season for all the Romans, is the first match at the Olimpico. It will be a good game to play because they are strong and they are at a good time, they played several games in the Europa League and have more rhythm than us.”
