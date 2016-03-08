Roma, Fazio ruled out of tomorrow's game due to injury
05 December at 17:45Roma have suffered yet another injury, as 32-year-old Argentine defender Federico Fazio will now be unavailable for the club’s league clash against Inter tomorrow night, according to a report from Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how Fazio has suffered a right leg adductor injury which requires further medical examinations, ruling him out from tomorrow’s match day squad. The player has made 13 appearances for the Giallorossi so far this season, scoring one goal in the process.
Apollo Heyes
