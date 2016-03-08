Roma, fears that Mkhitaryan will miss Juve clash due to injury
07 January at 14:00Roma forward Henrikh Mkhitaryan may miss the Giallorossi’s league clash against Juventus due to an injury, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 30-year-old Armenian forward felt a discomfort in his left thigh following a collision in the Giallorossi’s 2-0 defeat to Torino on Sunday. The player will undergo tests tomorrow and the day after tomorrow to reduce the seriousness of the injury, but he is now in doubt for the Juventus clash.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments