Roma, final preparations ahead of the derby

Roma are on the pitch this morning starting from 10:00 at the Centro Sportivo Fulvio Bernardini for the final training session ahead of the derby against Lazio tomorrow evening, scheduled for 18:00 on Sunday. The Giallorossi have been working on their fitness and tactics ahead of the match, which will see a Roma team that is coming from a disappointing 3-3 draw against Genoa last week to face a Lazio squad that demolished a sluggish Sampdoria 3-0 at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris last weekend. 26-year-old Italian left-back Leonardo Spinazzola has been working individually on his fitness and Diego Perotti underwent treatment.The last time the two Roman clubs met saw Lazio walk away 3-0 winners and even though Roma ended up finishing higher in the league than the Biancocelesti, Lazio had the last laugh after beating Atalanta to win the Coppa Italia. This derby will also be the first without Daniele De Rossi.Apollo Heyes