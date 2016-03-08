Roma, final preparations ahead of the derby

31 August at 12:00
Roma are on the pitch this morning starting from 10:00 at the Centro Sportivo Fulvio Bernardini for the final training session ahead of the derby against Lazio tomorrow evening, scheduled for 18:00 on Sunday. The Giallorossi have been working on their fitness and tactics ahead of the match, which will see a Roma team that is coming from a disappointing 3-3 draw against Genoa last week to face a Lazio squad that demolished a sluggish Sampdoria 3-0 at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris last weekend. 26-year-old Italian left-back Leonardo Spinazzola has been working individually on his fitness and Diego Perotti underwent treatment.
 
The last time the two Roman clubs met saw Lazio walk away 3-0 winners and even though Roma ended up finishing higher in the league than the Biancocelesti, Lazio had the last laugh after beating Atalanta to win the Coppa Italia. This derby will also be the first without Daniele De Rossi.

For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Lazio
Roma

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.