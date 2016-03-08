Roma-Fiorentina, total agreement for Veretout: the details
18 July at 22:30
Roma are ready to present their fifth signing of the summer. After Spinazzola, Diawara, Pau Lopez and Mancini, it's Veretout's turn to be the newcomer.
After days of negotiating back and forth with Fiorentina, eventually beating the competition of AC Milan, an agreement was finally struck. Tomorrow, in fact, the player will undergo his medical at Villa Stuart before signing his new contract.
The Frenchman will sign a five-year contract worth €2.5m plus €300k in bonuses per year, while Fiorentina will receive €19m in total: €1m for the loan, €16m for the obligation to buy, and finally €2m in bonuses.
The operation is very similar to that of Mancini, who recently signed his contract with the Giallorossi. Roma and Fiorentina have filed the last details and are ready to formalize the success of the negotiation for Veretout, who now looks set to start a new adventure.
