Roma, Florenzi could join Inter on loan: the latest

However, the Nerazzurri aren't keen on investing large sums to get the player, which is why a loan is the most likely option. Inter would also include a buy-out clause in the contract, thus handing some incentive to Roma as well.

Inter remain interested in Alessandro Florenzi, who is destined to leave Roma in January to get more playing time. In fact, Conte sees the Italian as a possible solution for the midfield struggles, as an alternative to the other targets.