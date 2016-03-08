Roma, Florenzi could join Inter on loan: the latest
21 November at 14:15Inter remain interested in Alessandro Florenzi, who is destined to leave Roma in January to get more playing time. In fact, Conte sees the Italian as a possible solution for the midfield struggles, as an alternative to the other targets.
However, the Nerazzurri aren't keen on investing large sums to get the player, which is why a loan is the most likely option. Inter would also include a buy-out clause in the contract, thus handing some incentive to Roma as well.
