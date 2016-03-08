Roma, Florenzi could leave in January with many Italian clubs interested
11 November at 15:00Roma captain Alessandro Florenzi may leave his beloved Giallorossi in the upcoming January transfer window due to a lack of playing time under coach Paulo Fonseca and his hopes of playing with Italy in next summer’s European Championships, according to a report from Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 28-year-old Italian is unhappy that the Portuguese coach is continuing to overlook him, despite a reduced strength squad and obvious fatigue in the starting players. Fonseca again left the Italian on the bench in their 2-0 defeat to Parma on the weekend.
The Roma captain is so far down the pecking order that the Roma coach prefers to use 28-year-old Italian Davide Santon instead, despite his clear lacklustre performances. Even in the midfield, the report continues, Fonseca would rather risk playing a slightly unfit Gianluca Mancini than deploy Florenzi, even though the captain has experience in that role.
Therefore, Florenzi is open to the possibility of leaving the club in the upcoming January transfer window in order to find more regular playing time and to try and convince Italy coach Roberto Mancini to bring him to next summer’s European Championships. The player has many admirers, such as Inter and Fiorentina, as well as Milan and Cagliari. Outside of Italy, Lyon and Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua are keeping their eyes on the situation.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments