Roma, Florenzi injury not as bad as first feared
28 August at 14:00Roma came down miraculously from 3-1 yesterday to draw 3-3 at home to Atalanta, with Alessandro Florenzi scoring Roma’s second goal of the night. Thirteen minutes later, Florenzi left the pitch, appearing to have suffered an injury and to be replaced by Patrik Schick.
Florenzi has suffered a distracting trauma to his left knee; with tests at Villa Stuart this morning confirming that this was the case and that there were no underlying or more serious injuries for the Italian full-back. It is probably that Florenzi will not be fit in time to play against AC Milan next weekend; instead looking at a return just after the international break concludes.
Roma have got their 18/19 season off to a fairly good start, remaining unbeaten after two games; triumphing 1-0 away at Torino last week, before drawing 3-3 with Atalanta in the Stadio Olimpico. Florenzi will be sorely missed for the Milan clash but at least the injury does not look too bad and, thus, the player will only likely miss a match or two.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments