Roma, Florenzi may leave the Giallorossi in January due to limited playing time
08 November at 21:15Roma right-back Alessandro Florenzi may leave the Giallorossi in January following his limited playing time, according to a report from Calciomercato.com.
The report details how the 28-year-old Italian is frustrated at his limited playing time under coach Paulo Fonseca this season. He was on the bench against last night in the Giallorossi’s 2-1 loss to German side Borussia Mönchengladbach in the Europa League.
Whilst Florenzi has long appreciated Fiorentina, the report continues, there is also a rumour that Inter are interested in the player and would like him to add more depth in their squad. They are so keen on him, in fact, that they would be willing to exchange 28-year-old Uruguayan midfielder Matias Vecino for him.
Florenzi has made nine appearances for the Giallorossi this season but has only started seven of them. Furthermore, he has only played a full 90 minutes for the Roman club once this season, in their 2-0 defeat to Atalanta in September.
