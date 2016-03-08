Roma, Florenzi met with Fonseca to discuss his future at the club
19 December at 19:00Roma captain Alessandro Florenzi has had a key conversation with club coach Paulo Fonseca in order to discuss his future, according to a report from Italian radio station Radio Radio via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 28-year-old Italian has asked Fonseca for a guarantee that he will feature more regularly for the Giallorossi. If the player continues to be left out by Fonseca, Sampdoria, Cagliari and above all Fiorentina are all interested in acquiring the player.
Apollo Heyes
