Roma, Florenzi returns to squad training alongside two other injured Giallorossi players
14 October at 19:15Roma full-back Alessandro Florenzi returned to squad training today following his illness that forced him out of Roberto Mancini’s Italy squad, according to Calciomercato.com, with two other Giallorossi players also returning to the squad’s session partly.
The 28-year-old Italian began suffering from the flu earlier last week forcing him to miss Italy’s Euro 2020 qualifiers against Greece and Liechtenstein but should now be available for Roma’s next game against Sampdoria on Sunday.
Both Diego Perotti and Yıldırım Mert Çetin also returned for the first part of squad training, before working individually in the afternoon.
Other injured Roma stars, such as former Manchester United forward Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Cengiz Ünder, Amadou Diawara and Edin Dzeko all trained separately due to their various physical issues.
Roma coach Paulo Fonseca is hoping that the majority of these injured stars will be available for their upcoming game against Sampdoria, with the Giallorossi looking to keep up their momentum near the top of the table.
