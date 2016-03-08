Roma, Florenzi: "Ronaldo in the Serie A? It doesn't excite me..."

Alessandro Florenzi spoke to Sky Sport after the Torino-Roma game, here is what he had to say: "We knew Torino were a strong side so it wasn't an easy game. It was so hot and it really wasn't easy but we ended up winning. Edin? Yes it was a great goal for sure. Ronaldo? I am not excited by his arrival but it will be fun to play against him. He is a great player...". For more news visit Calciomercato.com.