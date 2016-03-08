Roma, Florenzi: 'We can achieve all of our goals'
21 April at 19:30Alessandro Florenzi spoke to Roma TV after the 1-1 draw against Inter at San Siro last night, stating that 'we can reach all of our goals', which includes the Champions League.
"We had a good game, we started well. We only suffered against their physicality at the start of the second half, then the game was balanced. Ranieri's philosophy? We needed a few games before we understood it. In the last three games, we have improved our game, the results show this.
"We must continue like this, with the desire to not give up and always defend and attack together. Now, more things are going our way, El Shaarawy scored a great goal and the defensive phase was almost perfect.
"Inter's goal came after a great action. We could have done better, but we have taken an important road, we are compact and we can achieve all our goals. If Inter put us in trouble? Let's look at the good things of today, there were many, both in offensive and defensive phases. Let's start from here," he concluded.
