Roma following two young midfielders for a potential summer move
17 March at 16:15Roma are following two young midfielders as they look to strengthen the department in the upcoming summer transfer window, according to a report from Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Giallorossi are following 17-year-old Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch. The player, who is contracted to the Dutch side until 2021, has made ten appearances across all competitions so far this season for the Ajax first team, scoring two goals and providing one assist in that time.
The other midfielder that the Roman side are keeping a close eye on is 20-year-old Italian midfielder Davide Frattesi. The player is contracted to Sassuolo until 2022, but is currently on a season long loan with Serie B side Empoli. The second-tier team have the option to buy the player, although Sassuolo have a buy-back option. A product of Roma’s youth system, the 20-year-old has made 30 appearances across all competitions so far this season.
Apollo Heyes
