Roma, Fonseca and Petrachi monitoring players diets and usage of Instagram
09 September at 14:15New Roma coach Paulo Fonseca and Sporting Director Gianluca Petrachi have forced the Roma squad to undergo a revolution over the summer in order to fight for Champions League football this season, according to Rome based newspaper il Corriere dello Sport via Calciomercato.com.
The pair have looked to tighten the team from a disciplinary point view, by keeping a close eye on the players’ usage of social networks and force them to eat a specific diet in order to stay fit and healthy for the long season ahead.
The report details how expert Tiberio Ancona has a special room, known as the ‘Nutrition Station’, where machines constantly monitor the players’ health. Furthermore, the club requires players to discuss with staff images and important messages that they’d like to post on Instagram, before they can be published.
The duo are looking to keep the squad tightly disciplined and in good health as they look to improve on their last season’s results.
Apollo Heyes
