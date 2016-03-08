Roma, Fonseca: 'Florenzi is not a problem; Under is ready to return'

29 October at 15:30
Roma head coach Paulo Fonseca has spoken at his press conference ahead of Roma's midweek game against Udinese:

'Under is ready to return? ​Yes, he has been training with the squad in the last few days and he is ready to come back with us.

'Udinese's heavy defeat to Atalanta? ​We don't watch that match, Udinese is stronger than what we've seen. They have the best defence in the league and are very strong on the counterattack. I expect a very difficult match. I obviously expect a race closer than the one with Milan, they will defend themselves more.

'Florenzi? ​He is our captain and always trains well, but in the last two matches I have thought of other solutions for the good of the team. He will play for sure in the future. Florenzi is not a problem.'

 

