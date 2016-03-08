Roma, Fonseca: 'Florenzi is not a problem; Under is ready to return'
29 October at 15:30Roma head coach Paulo Fonseca has spoken at his press conference ahead of Roma's midweek game against Udinese:
'Under is ready to return? Yes, he has been training with the squad in the last few days and he is ready to come back with us.
'Udinese's heavy defeat to Atalanta? We don't watch that match, Udinese is stronger than what we've seen. They have the best defence in the league and are very strong on the counterattack. I expect a very difficult match. I obviously expect a race closer than the one with Milan, they will defend themselves more.
'Florenzi? He is our captain and always trains well, but in the last two matches I have thought of other solutions for the good of the team. He will play for sure in the future. Florenzi is not a problem.'
Go to comments